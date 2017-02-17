Seeing as how the GIF has become an integral part of modern communication, PAPER is teaming up with our friends at GIPHY Arts to spotlight up-and-coming artists who are taking the medium to the next level. This week, we have Anthony Antonellis blurring the line between online and IRL.

The work of Anthony Antonellis playfully engages with network culture and investigates its relationship to IRL phenomena such as institutions, bodies, and physical objects. I asked him about his personal archival practices, GIF art preservation advocacy, and feelings on surgically integrating technology into his body.

Where did you grow up and where do you live now?

I grew up in Massachusetts on Cape Cod.

Now I live on the Internet from New York.





What does your desktop or workspace look like?



I aim for Starfleet chic over Borg brutalism.





Where do you spend most of your time on the internet?

I'd love to pretend that I lurk in some darknet underbelly, but I'm mostly binge-watching sci-fi on streaming sites. I get caught up obsessively researching topics that I find interesting, and like to create lists and archive things for no reason. Late at night, I like to browse the Wayback Machine.