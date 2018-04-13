GCDS hasn't just made a splash stateside, the Milanese brand has pretty much blown everyone out of the water. The label already has a host of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, frequent collaborator Teyana Taylor and Brooke Candy, and their campaign launch party in Los Angeles this week seemed the only place to be.

Related | Pamela Anderson Models Her New Cruelty-Free Shoes (and Not Much Else)

The event was hosted by filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen, who also shot the campaign video (screened at the Yamashiro Garden), which showcases the clothes on various models-of-the-moment, following a dark narrative of a party gone wrong before revealing a terrified Pamela Anderson as its climax.

Check out all the images from the party, below, and wish you were there.





Photography: Mark Escribano