While on last year's American Dream tour with LCD Soundsystem, the band's synth expert Gavin Rayna Russom made a point to connect with fellow trans and femme artists in each city they stopped. She publicly announced her gender identity in 2017, and has since used her platform to advocate for people in her community and continue important conversations about womanhood in music. While in Chicago, Russom collaborated with a group of trans and femme creatives to produce her very first independent studio portraits since coming out. She has also begun to write original poetry, handwriting her words with intimate embellishments that will later be compiled into a zine. Check out Russom's portraits and three working poems exclusively on PAPER, below.

The most beautiful flower is opening inside me bursting joy fully towards the sun and the sky and finally at long last after pushing against rocky barren soil Its roots are smoothly gliding into wet rich earth full of energetic resources and the nurturing intensity of a thousand dreams I thought had died

Sometimes I put my finger through the lace tearing it, of course Because if I am honest I am inexperienced and afraid also excited and often in too much of a rush

Courtesy of Gavin Rayna Russom

Don't call it a transformation

I've always been this

girl

dream

ever growing radical

sweet thing

Becoming

through wax and wane

Don't call it a transformation

no body

stays the same we are

eternally

trans-for-maing

Don't call it a transformation

while I'm opening finally

comfortable sharing with you

a

little

more

Ladylike

Don't call it a transformation

winter yields to spring

and I am

in full swing

revealing

my everything

Don't call it a transformation

Music to my ears

as the fog clears

and the static disappears

and there's a strong

signal

signalling the way home

Lady LOVE

Don't call it a transformation

Been here

Been beautiful

Been sweet

Been alive and full figured

Been passionate

BEEN a transformer, lady.