Fifth Harmony have returned with a vengeance after losing Camila Cabello, recruiting hip hop favorite Gucci Mane jump on their first track since the split "Hold Me Down."

The video sees the girls dressed to the nines, strutting up to their respective skeezy motel rooms, just to grind on a floral bedspreads under hot neon lights. I'm not mad at it. Of course the highlight is Gucci, who, likely with respect to Keyshia, remains nowhere near the parade of very beautiful females that make up the group, opts to deliver his verse out in the cold on an outdoor staircase. Bless him.

"Down" is the girls' first single from their currently-untitled, upcoming album. Watch the video below and enjoy all the fruits of Fifth/[fourth?] Harmony labor.