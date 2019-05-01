A chemical warning label found sewn into some Fashion Nova swimsuits has sent the internet into a tailspin.

Yesterday, a photo of Fashion Nova's $34.99 "Water Sports Bikini" went viral on Twitter thanks to tweet from Twitter users @Aziaani.

Did y’all know this tag is in Fashion Nova swimsuits ? pic.twitter.com/pUK5S2BAMq — azia 💓 (@aziaani_) April 29, 2019

"Did y'all know this tag is in Fashion Nova swimsuits?" she asked alongside the photo, which also features a zoomed-in picture of a label that reads: "This product can expose you to Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, lead and cadmium, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, and other reproductive harm." Per the National Library of Medicine, these chemicals are "linked to deteriorating male reproductive health."

At the time of writing, the tweet has already been retweeted over 6,500 times with many voicing their concerns over the warning. Comments range from things like "it won't cause cancer if I wear it just once will it?" and "You get what you paid for."

You get what you paid for. — ᴘᴀᴛᴇɴᴛ ʟᴇᴀᴛʜᴇʀ (@bxfANTaSi) April 30, 2019

“It won’t cause cancer if I wear it just once will it?” pic.twitter.com/PLrMQnt9Uv — Chief Sweat 🥵🤟🏾 (@keithwin3) April 29, 2019

That said, as one respondent pointed out, many consumer products in California are required to include this label thanks to Proposition 65, which requires a visible warning for potentially dangerous chemicals — a requirement that Fashion Nova's website says it complies with.

Every company should have this warning on things manufactured in the United States. It’s just that California is one of the few states that legally have to tell you about these chemicals. — Ariana Nova (@ariana_nova) April 29, 2019

This warning is on every building in California. — Marjorie Miich PhD (@_ellemiich) April 29, 2019

"Every company should have this warning on things manufactured in the United States," @ariana_nova wrote. "It's just that California is one of the few states that legally have to tell you about these chemicals." And as another user noted via a graphic, most consumer products currently available contain some kinds of chemicals deemed "harmful." See the post, below.

Just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/0C2v67EYMl — D 👩🏻‍💻 (@Dbeck) April 29, 2019