One of the most stylish sovereigns in Europe is Mathilde, Queen of the Belgians and it looks like she passed the style gene onto her teenage daughter Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant. The 16-year-old future Queen seems to love the brand Maje, as she's worn dresses by the French brand recently. She also seems to have inherited her mother's love of bright colors like pink and orange. Elisabeth is the latest in a long line of stylish Belgian royals. Her grandmother Queen Paola, who was born an Italian princess, was a true high-fashion jet-set style girl of the '60s.

Photos via Getty