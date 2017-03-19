All is fair in love, memes, and domestic politics. Yesterday the New York Times published a profile on Donald Trump, Jr., the lesser known and apparently more pensive Donald Trump, with the following picture of the billionaire scion:





TFW the rest of the Scouts pack everything up while you're sleeping and leave camp without you. pic.twitter.com/AGnDQwafo5

— Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) March 18, 2017

And, of course, the internet wasted no time making memes out of Junior's odd sitting position. Most ridiculed the strange framing of the picture, while others went in on how "outdoorsy" the Trump heir is trying to look.





how is he so bad at sitting? pic.twitter.com/Jg7cTMfDcc

— Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) March 18, 2017





It's @DonaldJTrumpJr trying to look like an outdoorsy, every man. Then you look at those brand new boots that have never been worn before 😂 pic.twitter.com/QTYi2nIA32

— Love Belfast ❤️ (@love_belfast) March 18, 2017





TFW you want to look rugged af but your footwear literally just came out of the box pic.twitter.com/1vVCFu7UHx

— JC in Calgary (@JC_in_Calgary) March 18, 2017





They'll let anyone make a country album these days pic.twitter.com/3vp57gjT69

— Steven Hale (@iamstevenhale) March 18, 2017





The parallels to Kellyanne Conway's bizarre Oval Office picture wasn't lost on people.





Donald Trump Jr. in the Oval Office. "Father, I have logged on. Father?" pic.twitter.com/CjRqxbh6oQ

— Stephen Carroll (@StephenTweeted) March 18, 2017





Junior better watch out, Tweeters have only just gotten started.





This is the only time I've found myself rooting for The Blair Witch. pic.twitter.com/kMCGdcEsdQ

— Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) March 18, 2017

Header photo via Will Ragozzino/BFA.com