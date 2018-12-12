With the release of its annual search trends, Google has once again shone an unnecessarily bright light into the dark depths of this nation's Internet browsing habits. 2018's most googled actor was Logan Paul, closely followed by Bill Cosby. 2018's most googled TV show was Roseanne. 2018's most googled food was something called "unicorn cake." It has been a difficult year.

The person we all googled the most these past 12 months was Demi Lovato, who came in above Meghan Markle, Brett Kavanaugh, Logan Paul, and Khloe (?) Kardashian. Lovato is also the year's most googled musician (followed by Eminem, Ariana Grande, Rick Ross, and Cardi B). She's had a headline-making year, after suffering a near-fatal overdose and spending several months in rehab.

Our beauty and fashion-related searches are also as dark as they are revealing. The most googled beauty question was "How to apply fake lashes", and to save you the trouble, the answer is simply, "don't." The most-googled fashion brands of 2018 were Fashion Nova, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Givenchy, and Gucci. Other common clothing-related searches included "1980s fashion" and "grunge style."

2018's top Google search overall was "World Cup," followed by "Hurricane Florence." The next three big searches on that list are all dead celebrities: Kate Spade, Mac Miller, and Anthony Bourdain.

So there you have it. Here's hoping there are some better world events to read about on the Internet in 2019.