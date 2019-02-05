Delilah Belle on NYFW and Growing Up in the Limelight

Delilah Belle Hamlin is more than her parents' careers. Her mother, reality star and personality Lisa Rinna, and her father, actor Harry Hamlin, may have paved the way for her entry into Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have a work ethic and aesthetic of her own. At the age of 20, Delilah Belle has appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, signed with IMG Models, and been cast in reoccurring runways shows at New York Fashion Week.

Related | Sonja Morgan Models Telfar

"Sometimes I honestly wish I grew up somewhere more peaceful," Belle told PAPER, noting that life in Los Angeles isn't always what it appears on Instagram. "I think what most people don't realize is that it's not just glamorous all the time," adding that "it's important to have your escapes." On breaking into the fashion industry, she said, "It is definitely hard, but resilience is important." To kick off New York Fashion Week, Belle opened up to PAPER about how her parents' fame influenced the person she is today and what advice she has for breaking into Hollywood.

Gloves: Vex Clothing

How have your parents' careers influenced the person you are today and how has your success changed your relationship with them? My parents have taught me how to have a work ethic, which has allowed me to pursue my dreams. I feel so blessed that I had the guidance into this industry from two people who have been in the business for so long. If anything, [our relationship has] become closer. My parents have always taught me how to stay humble, be grateful, and most importantly be nice to everyone around me. They have always encouraged me to go after everything I want to pursue while helping me navigate it all. As I get older, [my parents] have become my best friends too.

What is something most people don't understand about growing up in Los Angeles? Sometimes I honestly wish I grew up somewhere more peaceful. Growing up in Los Angeles was a bit hectic. People come from all over to pursue their dreams in Hollywood and sometimes I've watched the limelight and the city gets the best of them. I think what most people don't realize [about living in Los Angeles] is that it's not just all glamorous all the time. I love being able to get out of the city, go on hikes and see nature. It's important to have your escapes.

Top & Skirt: Paco Rabanne

Who are your biggest influences? My parents. In terms of finding inspiration, I love to sing, travel, and study criminal and abnormal psychology. What advice do you have for young people who are trying to break into this industry? I think the best advice is to have a thick skin and not let rejection get to you. It is definitely hard, but resilience is important. All it takes is one person to say yes and your whole life can change.

I just finished watching the Assassination of Gianni Versace and both he and Donatella seemed so passionate, hardworking, creative, and knew exactly what they wanted. This really showed me how important it is to work hard and stand up for yourself. If you want to be involved in the fashion industry, you actually don't necessarily need to be a model. There is so much more that goes into the fashion industry than people see or think there it is. I think about how many people it takes to put together a shoot. There are so many involved from hair, makeup, styling, production and being able to see everything come together with the fashion has been such an incredible experience working with all of the different teams.

Top: Vex Clothing