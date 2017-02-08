French electronic duo Daft Punk are back with a wonderfully eccentric new LA merch pop-up/retrospective museum next week.

Running from February 11th-19th at 8818 Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, the stuff is supposedly a temporal intersection of sci-fi, cyberpunk and streetwear aesthetics that come courtesy of collaborations with the likes of Gosha Rubchinskiy and Virgil Abloh's Off-White. Additionally, the band's first-ever pop-up will also feature an exhibit of old tour memorabilia – set pieces, photography, and, of course, robot helmets.









In addition to Gosha and Off-White (and a whole store-full of old tour knick-knacks), the merch line will also include aesthetic reimaginings from Enfants Riches Déprimés (i.e. Depressed Rich Kids), and cyberpunk-inspired Darkdron, as well as a sci-fi jeweler named Han Cholo. Traditionally Daft Punk merch – hats, yo-yos, T-shirts, etc. – will also be available.