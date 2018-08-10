Love them or hate them, Crocs were an iconic design that combined comfort with efficient manufacturing. The foam clog was ubiquitous when it emerged 16 years ago in 2002.

Crocs announced today that it would be shuttering all of its manufacturing plants and it's chief financial officer will resign. The announcement comes on the heels of the closure of 28 retail locations after declining sales numbers.

The shoe was polarizing, many decried its "ugly" design while other championed its versatility and ergonomic shape. They were publicly worn by former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Michelle Obama, and were a favorite of hospital employees, restaurant workers, and other professionals who spent all day on their feet. Peak mid-2000s aesthetic, who can forget trading Jibbitz around the playground with friends while simultaneously trying to out shine them your far superior flare. The fashion industry was initially repulsed by Crocs for its clunky shape and plebeian appeal, Tim Gunn was a vocal opponent of the shoe and Crocs managed to end up on Time's 2010 list of "Worst Inventions." However, in the decade since they first rose to infamy, the fashion world has slowly come around on the rubbery slippers appreciating them for their growing nostalgic charm. Notably the luxury fashion house Balenciaga put their spin on the shoe turning it into a full platform shoe with added spikes and logos elevating it to the level of couture.

Its is truly the end of an era as we say farewell to our beloved, misunderstood friend. Goodbye Crocs.

Photo via Getty Images