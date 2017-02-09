The next big trend in men's hair isn't going to be found in the streets or on television. No, you're going to see it first online. So imagine our surprise when we discovered that all the cool kids online were crimping their hair. Look no further than MaleCrimp.com for tons of inspiration! In this exclusive shoot for Paper Magazine, hairstylist Lorenzo Diaz crimped these hipsters straight outta the 80's.

Previous Next Zane wears a top by Private Policy Previous Next Joland wears the stylist's own tank, a leather hoodie by Public School, pants by Y-3, and shoes by Coach Previous Next Alexis wears a jacket and shorts by Private Policy and boots by Dior Homme Previous Next Joland wears a top by Public School and shorts by Tim Coppens Previous Next Alexis wears a t-shirt w/ corset detail by KYE, pants- Y-3, and the stylist's own backpack Zane wears a long sleeve tee by Public School, an apron top by Wesley Berryman, and a key ring by Martine Ali Previous Next Damien wears a sweatshirt by Ksubi, a jacket by Wesley Berryman, bracelets by Martine Ali, and trousers by Public School Previous Next Joland wears a coat by Public School and necklaces by Martine Ali Stephen wears a sweatshirt by KYE and a chain harness by Private Policy Previous Next Alexis wears a t-shirt w/ corset detail by KYE, pants by Y-3, boots by Dior Homme, and the stylist's own backpack Previous Next Damien wears a tank by Nike and a key ring by Martine Ali Previous Next Stephen wears a top by Nike and a jacket by Public School

Photography: Matthias Vriens-McGrath



Creative Direction: Theron Long

Producer: Erin Francis

Hair Stylist: Lorenzo Diaz

Asst Hair Stylist: Cassie Kurtz

Styling: Adrian Manuel

Asst Stylist: Marint Tordby

Makeup: Laila Hayani

Set Design: Stewart Gerard





Models:

Aleix Ordonex & Zane of D1 Models

Stephen Staehle of Major Model Management

Damien Median & Joland Nvaj of Red Model Management