The next big trend in men's hair isn't going to be found in the streets or on television. No, you're going to see it first online. So imagine our surprise when we discovered that all the cool kids online were crimping their hair. Look no further than MaleCrimp.com for tons of inspiration! In this exclusive shoot for Paper Magazine, hairstylist Lorenzo Diaz crimped these hipsters straight outta the 80's.
Joland wears the stylist's own tank, a leather hoodie by Public School, pants by Y-3, and shoes by Coach
Alexis wears a t-shirt w/ corset detail by KYE, pants- Y-3, and the stylist's own backpack
Zane wears a long sleeve tee by Public School, an apron top by Wesley Berryman, and a key ring by Martine Ali
Damien wears a sweatshirt by Ksubi, a jacket by Wesley Berryman, bracelets by Martine Ali, and trousers by Public School
Joland wears a coat by Public School and necklaces by Martine Ali
Stephen wears a sweatshirt by KYE and a chain harness by Private Policy
Photography: Matthias Vriens-McGrath
Creative Direction: Theron Long
Producer: Erin Francis
Hair Stylist: Lorenzo Diaz
Asst Hair Stylist: Cassie Kurtz
Styling: Adrian Manuel
Asst Stylist: Marint Tordby
Makeup: Laila Hayani
Set Design: Stewart Gerard
Models:
Aleix Ordonex & Zane of D1 Models
Stephen Staehle of Major Model Management
Damien Median & Joland Nvaj of Red Model Management