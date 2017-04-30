Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj hosted last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner and spent his stage time making fun of the conspicuously missing president. Donald Trump made headlines a few months ago when he said he wouldn't be attending the Dinner, a presidential tradition in recent years.

"I get why Donald Trump didn't want to be roasted tonight," Minhaj joked to a crowd of journalists and celebrities, "by the looks of him, he's been roasting non-stop for the past 70 years."

The zingers didn't end there, Minhaj went on to blast Fox News for giving Bill O'Reilly a generous severance package and MSNBC for its lazy reporting. Minhaj was met with scattered laughs, applause, and tension but he successfully made light of the ridiculous circumstances he was presenting in.

Watch his full address below:





Header photo via YouTube