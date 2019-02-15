When Becca McCharen-Tran sent her fall 2019 collection of swim and athletic wear down the runway, the newly transplanted designer had a few subjects on her mind. While there's always a cast of fabulously diverse models on the Chromat runway, the designer's recent move to Miami had her thinking critically about climate change and the idea that what's old can be new again. Accessorizing her eco-conscious designs with nets full of plastic bottles and waste, South Florida's recyclables weren't the only thing the show brought back out.

Showing Reebok's Sole Fury sneaker in an assortment of punchy new colors, the collaboration between brands is reintroducing the "Split Cushioning Technology" pioneered by Reebok in the '90s. After a brief revival on the Matthew Adams Dolan runway last Fall, the shoe's innovative cushioning and fresh silhouette are newly imagined with Chromat's architectural design and bold attitude.

The performance-driven sneaker, which premiered this NYFW, featured three neon colorways — a major trend this season. The super lightweight design looked stunning on the runway, where models like Carmen Carrera and Maya Margarita strutted in the season's offering of elevated swimwear. Featuring textured knit material layered with mesh and some neoprene accents, the look will make you want to take it straight from the gym to the beach and show off the goods.

Still making waves more than 25 years after its initial release, the only place Reebok's Sole Fury is going is on your feet. Cop them now for $90 at reebok.com/SoleFury