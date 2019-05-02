CBD hit the beauty and wellness industries like a storm. After the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, a provision that allows companies to add CBD to their products, almost every brand is claiming the space. From face creams to iced lattes, escaping the "miracle ingredient" seems impossible.



There's little evidence behind the proposed benefits that companies claim you can derive from topical CBD. Still, there's definitely no harm in adding some to your skincare routine, right? Wrong. The current boom within CBD has prompted the State Health Department of Hawaii to issue a health warning.

According to an official release, consumers are advised to not use products containing cannabidiol unless sold with a prescription. Those without one have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and "considered not safe for use." The release further adds that these products pose potential health risks and are often untested and "mislabeled" with unproven health claims.

"DOH is currently reviewing its regulatory policies and procedures for the distribution and sale of these products in Hawaii. According to the FDA, the interstate sale and distribution of cannabis-derived products including products containing CBD is illegal," the release said. "The FDA is actively working on their policies and guidance to states on regulatory actions for these illegal products, and warning letters have been sent to companies that have targeted vulnerable populations with false advertising."

The DOH has informed local businesses in Hawaii of the "illegal status" of the product and will levy penalties and take regulatory actions against those who "knowingly manufacture, distribute or sell such products."

"We have had various reports of adverse health effects across the country, there have been some deaths associated with CBD, mostly synthetic CBD but it has been associated with seizures, other nervous system problems, nausea, dizziness and other adverse health effects have been reported," said State Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Anderson.

The state is further extending the ban to food and beverages meaning no more CBD infused cocktails or brownies. "Any establishment that fails to comply with this directive maybe subject to the loss of their state food establishment permit and/or closure of their business by health inspectors," the official statement says. "CBD to food or beverages is considered adulteration, a violation of the food safety code. CBD products sold without a prescription and outside of licensed medical cannabis dispensaries may be pulled from sale by health inspectors at any time due to public concerns or reported adverse health effects."

This new ban comes right after the state of New York instituted an embargo on CBD products, citing FDA guidelines and deeming it an "unsafe" additive. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not get you high, but still retains its natural health properties associated with marijuana plant, which has proven to be exceptionally beneficial for pain and anxiety relief. The steady boom in CBD comes from its ability to provide relaxation without the THC.



Cannabidioil within beauty has proven to be a rapidly growing segment. At its current rate, the national market for hemp-derived CBD market is expected to rise up to $7 billion by 2023, according to Hemp Industry Daily market projections.