Finally, some good news. Queer emo icon Brendon Urie, frontman of Panic! at the Disco and recent surprise Taylor Swift collaborator, has received the key to his hometown: Las Vegas. Congratulations, Brendon! This should quite frankly have happened sooner.

As a press release notes, the musician now enters the ranks of fellow Las Vegas keyholders Elvis Presley, Madonna , and Britney Spears . Las Vegas Commissioner Jim Gibson bestowed the honor in light of Urie's commitment to representing his hometown through music — recording Pretty.Odd at The Palms, and paying tribute to that famous strip on 2013 track "Vegas Lights." Urie also recently announced a new charity partnership in Southern Nevada that will support local high school students with musical dreams.

After receiving his key this morning, Urie's Vegas celebrations are set to continue at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards tomorrow night. The ceremony will take place in the city's Grand Garden Arena, and Swift is set to join him on stage to perform "Me!" live for the first time. How they plan to recreate the song's pastel-colored Jojo Siwa-esque video clip remains to be seen.