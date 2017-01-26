New York based artist Suzi Analogue is back to mesmerize audiences with the release of her "MOVE / IT / OFF" music video. The track is the the latest single of her much anticipated ZONEZ V.3 album and was premiered earlier this month on BBC 1 Radio.

Produced by Analogue herself, the video stays true to her experimental electronic aesthetic through the use of bright color, minimalistic staging, and chopped up visuals. Analogue describes the purpose behind the track in her statement below.

"At a time like now where so many heavy realities are falling on the marginalized people of our society - of our world - this song is meant to be both a physical catharsis and a refusal of the inadequate solutions being fed to us, we have to move and towards something better."

Watch the video below:





Header via Souldreamin