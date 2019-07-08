Dev Hynes Performed, Produced and Mixed His New Project

Blood Orange's Dev Hynes just announced that a new mixtape, Angel's Pulse, will be released this Friday.

Created as an epilogue for his universally acclaimed album, Negro Swan , Hynes calls it a mixtape due to his past. "I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one," Hynes says in a statement. "This time... I decided to release it."

The record is performed, produced, and mixed by the "Hope" artist himself. "I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I've released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them," Hynes continues.

Hynes also introduced two new songs, "Dark & Handsome" and "Something to Do" when performing at The Late Late Show in April . He will open for Tyler, The Creator this summer on his Igor Tour throughout the summer on select dates, as well.

My new record is called Angel's Pulse & I performed, produced, and mixed the entire thing myself. I'm calling it a mixtape. I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I've just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I've made before. This time... I decided to release it.

I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I've released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I'm older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying... so here you go mates.

Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon.

Devonté aka Blood Orange.