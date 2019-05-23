Billie Eilish is getting candid about her own mental health struggles in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Earlier today, Seize the Awkward — an Ad Council initiative aimed at encouraging young adults and teens to talk about mental health — released a new video featuring Eilish talking about her experience with depression and anxiety.

"I think when people hear, 'Remember to take care of your mental health,' they think that everyone else is, and that's not at all accurate. For me, I'm trying to learn, still, to make sure that I stay OK," she said before imploring people to watch for warning signs and be supportive.

Eilish then went on to say that "you should be able to ask anyone for help," and that they should be willing to help."It doesn't make you weak to ask for help," she continued. "It doesn't. It doesn't make you weak to ask for a friend to go to a therapist."

"You don't have to make it super serious right away. You say, 'How are you feeling? Like, are you OK?'" Eilish continued. "The main thing I'm trying to say is that you should keep your ears open, and you should listen. I'm just dealing with it how I'm dealing with it. I'm trying my best."

And while she admitted that she isn't a "trained professional," it's a conversation she's intimately familiar with.

"For me, there have been certain people that have texted me right when I needed to be texted, saying they love me and that they were thinking of me," Eilish added. "It really means a lot."

Watch Eilish's video in full, below.