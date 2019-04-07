Fashion
Netflix just dropped the announcement of all announcements on Sunday: Beyoncé is coming to their platform.

The entertainment streaming service teased the Internet by posting a photo that reads "HOMECOMING" in the signature Greek letters from Bey's Coachella 2018 performance (A.K.A. Beychella), with the date April 17. No caption came with the tweet.

Homecoming is reportedly going to be a documentary centered on the making of Beychella, and how the artist managed to pull off such a breathtakingly perfect two-hour performance, which was dedicated to historically black colleges and universities in the US. According to Us Weekly, the special will include additional footage that was not shown in Coachella livestreams.

Now, the Beyhive is freaking out. And, honestly, so are we. Some are even speculating that because of this documentary, there's a chance that the singer will also release new music very soon. Here's to hoping that the rumors are true!

Image via Getty

