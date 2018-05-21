Have you heard the word? Beyoncé just bought her own church in New Orleans.

TMZ reports reports, "Queen Bey's the new owner of a stone structured, 7,500 sq. ft house of God in The Big Easy. The New Orleans church — which is more than 100 years old -- was listed at $850,000." It is also said that the church is closeby to Solange's home in NOLA.

Beyoncé bought a church, a church of Beyoncé https://t.co/nTGcoaClj5 pic.twitter.com/M1hRMer6Lk

— Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 20, 2018

The property hasn't been used as a place of worship for a while. It isn't clear just yet what Bey wants to do with the place. We're hoping it'll mean more Beyoncé masses like the one that happened at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral. See the video from VICE Broadly, below.

Image via Getty

