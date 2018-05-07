"I am a rapper who happens to do drag," says Aja, who famously competed on season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race and season 3 of Drag Race: All Stars. The assertion arrives as a flurry of Drag Race alums make forays into music, from Jiggly Caliente to Trixie Mattel, but Aja's perspective is what sets her apart from the pack.

Real name Jay Rivera, the Brooklyn-based artist's forthcoming EP, In My Feelings, is Aja's first big statement as a rapper with six tracks, including the previously released highlight "Finish Her!" She describes the forthcoming EP's sounds as "hood, yet intellectual," and today's new single "Brujería" exemplifies that.

In the music video, we see Aja paying homage to Yemaya, the mother of Santería who rules over the sea. The Assad Yacoub-directed visual serves up plenty of instantly iconic looks and furious ballroom production courtesy of New York's own DJ Mitch Ferrino. "What's good, ma? Let me give you a reading," Aja says like a warning, as she dances wildly in an ominous cave.

Watch the PAPER premiere of Aja's "Brujería" video, and unpack its witchy references, below.

This video is an homage to Yemaya. Who is she? Yemaya is the mother of Santería. She watches over those she protects in a very maternal way. It wasn't until a few years ago, when I established my drag collective, the Haus of Aja, that I realized how much I resonated with Yemaya. Being maternal and protective comes from within; we could all be Yemaya if we channel her. I really wanted the "Brujería" music video to honor Yemaya by showing a lost girl who is need of guidance. So on the beach, Yemaya, played by me, embraces her and she finally feels found. What's the concept for the video? Was it shot on location? This video was so much fun to make. I creative directed the video, and director Assad Yacoub really brought it to life, along with costumer, Florence D'Lee, who killed it, honestly. We shot on location in Los Angeles at a beach, in a nature preserve. We also shot in a cave, which happens to be the exact Batcave that was used in the '60s television show. The video was a labor of love. This crew came to work, and I think you can tell by the quality of the video.