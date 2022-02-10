The internet doesn't know what to make of Madame Tussauds's latest tribute to Zendaya.

Earlier this week, the famed wax museum unveiled a new wax figure of the Euphoriastar, based on her 2016 appearance at a gala hosted by the Humane Society Of The United States, which was meant to invoke the way she "just exudes cool," per a press release obtained by NBC News.

“Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues," Madame Tussauds London general manager Tim Waters said in the statement. “She is unapologetically herself — and we, along with her fans, love that about her."

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

However, many fans weren't convinced of the likeness, with critics cracking jokes about how the "only way this [wax figure] looks like Zendaya is if I keep my glasses off" and saying it looked like she was a "flight attendant" or someone who "wants to speak to the manager."

Mane, come on, mane. Ain't no way, boi. Only way this looks like Zendaya is if I keep my glasses off. pic.twitter.com/rSnLIyWdcp — Nikki Parker (@chnikki) February 9, 2022

Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant — Nabielah (@nabielah_smada) February 10, 2022

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, a couple fans were more mystified than anything else, wondering how the figure manages to "both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time," which others chalked it up to the odd facial proportions.

"I see what they're going for, but the proportions of every aspect are a little off," according to a Twitter user, while a few more echoed this in response to those commenting on how features like the eyes were "throwing [them] off."

how does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time??? — u☀️💖 (@minkitti_) February 9, 2022

I see what they’re going for but the proportions of every aspect are a little off. pic.twitter.com/DefaijIWhq — Danny (@mileycyusa) February 10, 2022

i think for me it’s that none of her proportions are the same — vincent .ᐟ PEACEMAKER (@616WEBS) February 9, 2022

Even so, there were still a some people who said they could see the resemblance before adding that it "looks better than a lot of other figures we've seen."

"that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya," another fan wrote. "idk what y'all are talking about."

that wax figure looks almost exactly like zendaya idk what y'all are talking about — ⁷𝑎𝑛𝑖 (it girl) (@angelgirlannie) February 10, 2022

Am I tripping because I think it looks like her…it looks better than a lot other figures we’ve seen. https://t.co/iqnIU0XVpt — Bobby Bushea (@pistol_eye5) February 10, 2022

Zendaya, however, has yet to comment on the wax figure.