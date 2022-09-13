Zendaya has made history once again at the 2022 Emmys.

On Monday, September 12, the 26-year-old star took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time, beating out the likes of Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Ozark's Laura Linney and Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey with her critically acclaimed performance as Rue Bennett in HBO's hit series, Euphoria. As many pointed out though, Zendaya's big win was more than just another professional accolade for the talented actress. Rather, it was also another big win for television representation.

According to E! News, the award makes her both the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy, as well as the first Black woman to receive the coveted honor twice. Zendaya won the same award (also for Euphoria) at the 2020 Emmys, where the then 24-year-old broke the record for youngest actress to win the title — an achievement that was previously held by Jodie Comer, who was 26 when she won for her role in Killing Eve in 2019.

On the heels of accepting the award, Zendaya used her speech to thank her fans and express her gratitude for those who've shared their own stories of trauma and addiction, saying that while it's a "very difficult show," her "greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people."

"I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her," she added. "Thank you so much."



Granted, this particular award isn't the only honor she's up for at this year's ceremony, as her work as an executive producer on Euphoria's second season has also made her the Emmys' youngest nominee in a production category. Not only that, but she was nominated in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired," which also made her the first Black woman nominated for both songwriting and acting in the same year.

