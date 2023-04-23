Zendaya Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage at Coachella

There was no Frank Ocean at Coachella Weekend 2 — but there was Zendaya.

On Saturday night, Zendaya surprised fans by appearing on stage during Labrinth's performance — marking her first live musical performance in seven years. Alongside the British singer, the Dune actress performed two songs, "I'm Tired" and "All For Us". Both songs were featured on HBO's Euphoria series, in which she had an acclaimed role, and she also co-wrote "I'm Tired."

As seen in video from the event, fans were not expecting Zendaya to show up, but appeared overjoyed to see her. For the appearance, the singer wore a pink dress and black leather thigh-high boots. After the show, the 26-year-old Emmy winner took to her Instagram Story to share some words of gratitude for her fans.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," she wrote. "Thank you my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight ... wow ... my heart is so full. I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful."

Zendaya, who first rose to prominence on on Disney's Shake it Up, had a brief stint in music in 2013, when she released a debut album, Zendaya. Despite finding some success with her single "Replay," she ultimately decided to focus on acting instead. She's previously revealed that she left the industry because of "bad contracts" among other reasons, but her 2022 collaboration with Labrinth suggests there may still be some music in her future.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it," Zendaya explained on Twitter in 2022, adding, "So the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me."