The fashion month that passed seemed like a never-ending news cycle of designer pairings. "Raf Simons is joining Prada!" "Sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier!" Not to mention the various guest designers who showed in Milan for Moncler's Genius project, or Christelle Kocher unveiling her one-off collection for Pucci.

Among the shuffle was another collaboration between Fear of God and Ermenegildo Zegna that was revealed on the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week. Staged in the Hôtel de Coulanges, the presentation highlighted about 40 looks including men's, women's and accessories. The collection was all about utilizing both brand's strengths: Zegna's prowess with tailoring and FoG's laid-back California sense of cool.

What makes the collaboration so compelling is that it marries the sensibilities of two brands that are vastly different aesthetically while creating the kind of wardrobe men want to wear in 2020; especially when you consider how the fashion pendulum is swinging away from strictly streetwear to comfortable, elegant tailoring on the runways.

The collection's muted color palette, clean lines and simple silhouettes also capture fashion's newfound interest in minimalist, non-fuss dressing. (The fact that the clothes can be worn by women is another a strong selling point.) Rather than flashy branding, some pieces sport understated Zegna logos in FoG's signature font.

"The collection speaks to our audience just as it does Jerry Lorenzo's," said Zegna Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, referring to Fear of God's founder. "We have worked with great balance, without our ego's ever surpassing one another, to create a unique new wardrobe. A perfect synthesis of our two souls: clothes to wear at any time of the day in order to feel good."

Zegna x Fear of God won't be available until September 2020, but you can see the entire collection, below, and start adding to your wishlist now.