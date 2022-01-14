Luxury beauty brands are getting more and more innovative, but this new gadget from YSL Beauty is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

The first of its kind, YSL Beauty unveiled a patented $300 Lipstick Printer called “Rouge Sur Mesure,” which essentially means Bespoke Lipstick. By now, you’ve probably seen your favorite beauty influencer flapping on about this tool across your feeds. We, too, were wondering what it was all about and got our hands on the lipstick to see if it's worth its steep price tag.

According to YSL’s website, the machine promises thousands of ultra-pigmented matte velvet lip stains. The concept, in essence, is simple: four color groups (orange, pink, nude, red) each come with three cartridges that get loaded into the printer. From there, the user opens an app where the device is connected via Bluetooth and is given three custom color options.

Option 1: Select from a color wheel, complete with a virtual try-on. Option 2: Upload an image from your camera roll and use the selection tool to pick a color from the image. This option would probably be most useful to find a shade of lipstick worn by a celebrity on a red carpet, etc. Option 3: Utilize YSL Beauty’s algorithm to find a lipstick shade that works with your outfit. This was the most interesting way to find a color. Essentially you take a photo of your outfit and select two color points from the outfit (i.e. color of the top, color of the bottoms).

Once you finalize the color you want to brush onto your lips, the machine makes a soft whirring sound and dispenses the pigment into a removable compact. Of course, there is a YSL mini lip brush to mix the color around and apply.

Honestly, the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure is cool. This is a huge step in the right direction for the beauty industry and going into 2022, we're hoping to see more tech-focused beauty with new tools like this one.

Check out our TikTok review below: