YouTube star Mel Thompson has died. She was 35.

On Monday, her husband shared the sad news in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo slideshow, featuring several selfies and snaps of Thompson with friends and family to "show the smiles she brought."

"We lost a beautiful person," he wrote. "I've had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It's great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever."

He then went on to reflect on how the beauty YouTuber — who had over 169,000 YouTube subscribers at the time of her death — was a "pillar" for their family, as she was always willing to nurture their kids and comfort him while "working tirelessly to put out content."

"Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought," her husband continued before adding, "I wish I had her back."

No cause of death has been announced, but you can read the entire post below.