A recent TikTok "trend" where white women fake cry is incurring widespread condemnation online.

Earlier this month, a number of white women began posting videos of themselves pretending to cry, only to suddenly stop and smile. And though they initially saw it as an "acting challenge" of sorts, the "trend" has since kicked off a larger discussion about white women's historic weaponization of their victimhood against Black people.

From criticism about its tone deaf nature to posts about Emmett Till's murder, all of the crying was (rightfully) panned for its complete disregard of the innumerable Black people who've been subject to violence as a result of these "crocodile tears."

"White women have historically used their tears and their false victimhood to accuse and vilify people of color, particularly those from the Black community," one person tweeted. "This 'trend' is showing the ability to falsify emotions and manipulate others. This has a dangerous history..."

Trend?

There's literally a book on this.

Elsewhere, some like activist Imani Barbarin wrote that "this 'trend' is chilling. It's more of a threat," while a second user echoed this sentiment by pointing out that the "trend's" popularity was proof that white women didn't understand why "a lot of Black people are most scared of them than anyone else."

As a third person wrote, "Whenever I deal with anyone that appear to be a white women. It's always really scary cause I'm aware of the huge imbalance of power. It's so easy for them to cry or get upset and people will almost always take their side. Cause of their privilege."



The way white women weaponise their tears is the scariest, most dangerous thing ever.



I don’t think a lot of white women understand* that a lot of Black people are most scared of them than anyone else.



Similarly, several more critics explained that "the reason ww are able to get away w this is bc of white supremacy & patriarchy together," especially seeing as how "white men see ww as helpless victims who need to be protected & soothed like children."

But even so, a few others went on to say that the TikToks were just another way that white women were "telling on themselves now," albeit "unprovoked."

"Unpopular opinion, but I love to see white women giving one another a global platform to tell on themselves," as one person said. "Archive these videos and pull them out when a white woman tries to weaponize her tears."

