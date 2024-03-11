Versace Celebrated the Oscars With Icons Only

To kick off Oscars weekend, Donatella Versace, Alison Loehnis and NET-A-PORTER hosted a very exclusive cocktail party in Los Angeles to celebrate of the brand's icons in music, film, fashion and television.

The party was a continuation of the brand's Versace Icons events, which have included dinners in New York and Shanghai co-hosted by Donatella Versace along with the likes of Anne Hathaway and Chris Lee, who starred in the recent Versace Icons womenswear collection campaign.

Against a backdrop of the Los Angeles skyline, 2024 Grammy winner Coco Jones performed a three-song set. After releasing her major label debut EP What I Didn't Tell You, the musician won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance and was nominated in other multiple categories like Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album and Best New Artist.

Guests in attendance included Channing Tatum, Jon Batiste, January Jones, Simu Liu, Alvaro Morte, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, model Precious Lee, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Marisa Tomei, Camila Alves, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, Tiffany Haddish, Storm Reid, football players Tyrod Taylor and Odell Beckham Jr. and more.