A little less than two years ago, UGG launched its first of its ongoing FEEL campaign, many of which have since gone viral including ads with legends like André Leon Talley and Cher.

The theme, of course, is a nod to UGG's soft hand and cozy textures found in the brand's signature fluffy sheepskin products. But bringing that creative concept to life is a different story — enter UGG Feel House, an immersive retreat that brought to life the brand's "emotional and tactical feeling" over three days of fashion, food and music.

Sensory was the key word that weekend: you could try, feel and shop new UGG shoes (and ready-to-wear!) at the brand's Feel House, listen to a live performance from Remi Wolf, taste menu offerings from Chifa (the Chinese-Peruvian restaurant founded by Opening Ceremony designer Humberto Leon) and get ear piercings and clothing customization by Dom Von Studio and Shakira Javonni, respectively.

Wolf, who was the special musical guest for the first night, would jet off the next day for Lorde's five-week North American tour. She was wearing a Chopova Lowena top, Issey Miyake skirt-pants, a furry Prada bucket hat and, of course, red slip-on shoes by UGG. "Textures, patterns, jewelry, layering, all my typical shit," she says.

She explains her stage look is a bit more elevated than her normal wear. "I stain my clothes, so sometimes I don't like wearing designer shit out that much," she says. "But it's definitely a very natural thing. My team goes off with this shit. I've been working with all of them for almost two years now, so we're all really locked in, and it's a very Remi look."

Plenty of other Hollywood stars, models and singers also made cameos throughout the weekend, including Barbie Ferreira, Kiernan Shipka, Rowan Blanchard, Elsa Hosk, Soo Joo Park, Spike Jonze, Greta Lee, Soko and Parris Goebel. Between the Sunset club at the West Hollywood Edition to the UGG Feel House in Beverly Hills, I took polaroids of the entire festivities, which you can click through in the gallery, below.

"I love a classic boot, but I like them in weird colors," Wolf says of her UGG faves. "I have a pair of pink boots that I love. I'll wear them to perform, wear them off stage, wear them everywhere. I also love the platform slides, because I'm super short, so I like the height that gives me."