Earlier today, Twitch announced that they'll be hosting a massive livestream this Saturday, March 28 from noon ET to midnight ET, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in music, gaming and sports in order to benefit coronavirus relief and prevention efforts.

According to Twitch's announcement, all proceeds from the livestream will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Notable artists who will be in attendance include DJs and musicians like Diplo, Charlie Puth, Jordin Sparks , Madison Beer, Steve Aoki, members of Cage the Elephant, The Head and The Heart, The Lumineers and Young the Giant. There'll also be athletes popping up like NFL cornerback Richard Sheman, golfer Greg Norman, gymnast Aly Reisman, and F1 star Lando Norris along with Fortnite tournaments and more.

For more information on the livestream, the full lineup and schedule are both located here. Donations to those affected by the virus can be made directly here.