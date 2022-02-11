Kanye West thinks Billie Eilish took a cheap shot at Travis Scott and has now, in classic Ye fashion, decided to insert himself into the narrative.The rapper took to Instagram demanding that Eilish apologize to Scott for alluding to the Astroworld tragedy at her concert in Atlanta last week, or else he won’t perform at Coachella.

The lengthy post addressed to Eilish asks the singer to “apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives,” and added “Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

What really happened during Billie’s show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last Saturday night was recorded in the multitude of videos that went viral on social media. The Bad Guy singer promptly stopped her concert after she noticed a distressed fan in the crowd. Billie made sure to ask the young woman “You need an inhaler?” before urging security to locate one for her.

One of the videos shows Billie saying to her crowd, “I wait for people to be okay before I keep going." This particular verbiage is what Ye is taking issue with, seeing it as a reference to Scott’s Astroworld festival where hoards of people pushed toward the main stage, crushing against each other ultimately resulting in the death of 10 people. It was stated that fans asked the rapper to stop the show, but Scott maintains that he wasn’t aware of what was happening. Scott has since been sued by the victims' families for the tragic event.

Eilish hasn’t apologized to Scott, but she replied to Ye’s Instagram post in the comment section. “Literally never said a thing about travis,” and concluded “[I] was just helping a fan.”

Some family members of the Astroworld victims have reportedly backed Eilish's actions and criticized Ye’s post. In conversation with Rolling Stones, Tericia — grandmother of Ezra Blount, the youngest Astroworld victim – said that Billie “is caring for the patrons at her concert, and added "I just think that's crazy of Kanye to even let that demand [for an apology] come out of his mouth."

This is not the first time Eilish has given priority to her audience’s safety over her show. In September 2021, during the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, the singer asked security to address a situation in the crowd, saying “Security, why aren’t you paying attention?”

Both times, the singer guaranteed a safe environment for her fans and was able to conclude her show. Eilish is currently on her Happier Than Ever World Tour, scheduled for more than 60 shows, and she is headlining Coachella this year, along with Ye.