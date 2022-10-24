Travis Scott is denying new rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

The cheating allegations emerged after an Instagram model named Rojean Kar, known online as @YungSweetRo, posted a private Instagram Stories video of the Houston rapper on set at a shoot. Speculation of infidelity arose largely due to the fact that, back when Scott and Jenner were taking a break from their relationship in 2019, Kar was the same subject of similar cheating rumors (which she denied at the time).

"It's a lot of weird shit going on," Scott wrote. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling."

Kar says she didn't even realize Scott was in the video that she posted from the shoot. However, following Scott's statement that he did not know her, the social media personality is now hitting back at the rapper, accusing him of lying and alleging that "everyone" had seen him with her in the past. She also appears to suggest that her previous denials of an affair with Scott was her "going along" with a narrative created by him and Jenner.

"What we're not gonna do is lie on me," Kar says in a selfie video obtained by The Shade Room. "I've been good. I've posted whatever f*cking story you wanted me to post. I've pretended I didn't know you, went along with whatever f*cking narrative you guys wanted to, no matter how much bullshit I got for it. But to say you don't know me and never been with me — when you've definitely been with me, when everbody's seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, c'mon."

Kar goes on to allege that Scott cheats on Jenner regularly, adding, "This Valentine's Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like, 'Trav's asking for you, come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it."

Scott later responded with a dinner table spread decorated for Valentine's Day and timestamped to February 14, writing on his Instagram Story, "If u wasn't at this table on V day, then u wasn't with me."