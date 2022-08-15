Tom Holland is going offline. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared a three-minute video to Instagram to announce that he’d be deleting the app and Twitter from his devices.

Holland explained how social media had become “detrimental” to his mental state, often leading him to “spiral” when he reads things about himself online.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he told his 67.7 million followers.



Already having phased out the apps, he came back to Instagram to also raise awareness for the mental health charity program, Stem 4, which has partnered with Holland’s own foundation, The Brother’s Trust. The charity includes four apps for people seeking mental health support around depression, anxiety, self-harm and more.

“Asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of,” Holland shared, “but is something easier said than done.”

The star did not make clear how long he will be gone, or when he plans to return to Instagram and Twitter. He might be taking cues from Marvel, which has yet to announce the release date for his recently wrapped Spiderman movie. We anticipate he’ll be back online just in time to roll out promo.

Until then, we hope he uses this time to focus on what matters most, or take a cue from Adele and make a burner account or start a Pinterest board. A good pin does work wonders...