Tom Holland wasn't sure what to make of meeting with Mark Wahlberg.

Earlier this week, the Uncharted co-stars sat down for a virtual interview with Access Hollywood, during which Holland revealed Walhberg gifted him a massage gun when they met for the first time.

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," he said, adding that he was "confused as to what kind of massage gun this was."

"Having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure," Holland continued, before saying he "thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman."

In response, Wahlberg explained that after they talked about fitness and workout recovery, he decided to give him one of the "best massage guns out there."

"I can't believe, the whole time, you were thinking that," he said of the car ride to Holland's home. "Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy." Talk about awkward.

Watch the moment for yourself below.