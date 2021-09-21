Richard Buckley, an illustrious fashion journalist and editor, passed away on Sunday. In a statement issued by his husband Tom Ford, Buckley "died from natural causes after a prolonged illness" in the pair's shared home in Los Angeles.

Ford and Buckley first met at a mutual friend's New Years' Eve fashion show in 1986. The couple tied the knot in 2014, splitting their time between NYC and LA.

Starting his career in 1979 at New York Magazine, Buckley went on to become the European editor of Daily News Record, a menswear counterpart to Women's Wear Daily. As fashion editor at WWD and then social editor at Vanity Fair, Buckley had a knack for spotting the latest trends within fashion, culture, music and the arts.

When Ford joined Gucci and the couple moved to Milan, Buckley became European editor at Mirabella. He additionally had stints at Italian Vogue before moving to Paris and becoming editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International from 1999 to 2005.

Former employers at WWD said Buckley had a "diligent, soft-spoken manner that endeared him to almost everyone he met," citing his eye for spotting menswear trends seasons before they strutted down the catwalk.

Ford has spoke about how an elevator ride with Buckley was love at first sight. "By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor, I was like, 'You're the one; that's it.'" he told People. "Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together and we have been together ever since."

Richard Buckley is survived by his partner Tom Ford and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford.