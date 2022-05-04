Former Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died. She was 16. On Monday, Posey's death was confirmed by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, in a Facebook post.

"I don't have words or any thoughts," she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter, smiling in a formal evening wear gown she recently wore to prom, per People. "A beautiful baby girl is gone," Gatterman continued. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

No cause of death had initially been shared, though TMZ confirmed Wednesday morning that she died by suicide.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," the family's statement read. "She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

Posey was known for her appearance on Toddlers & Tiaras, the popular TLC series that aired from 2009 to 2013 following the families of child pageant contestants prior to competition. A five-year-old Posey — who was trained by Gatterman as a contortionist — was featured in a 2012 episode that saw her competing in the California Tropic Arizona pageant.

She subsequently became an internet sensation as "grinning girl" after a GIF of her smiling during an interview went viral.

"When Kailia was younger, when she was three, she started doing pageants," as Gatterman explained in a promo for the show posted to YouTube.

"She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro. She's gonna beat you, every time," she added. "Kailia has a very good talent. I mean, just completely amazing. I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia."

People went on to report that Gatterman posted about how Posey was supposed to be "graduating with honors" next month prior to announcing her passing. According to Posey's Instagram account, she also just celebrated her 16th birthday last week, posting a series of photos posing with friends and family.

See Gatterman's Facebook post, below.