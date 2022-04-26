Tinx says she's “more than cringing” over a series of old body shaming tweets.

This past weekend, TikTok's self-proclaimed "Big Sister" faced a ton of backlash after fans dug up old posts insulting celebrities, as well as more recent tweets that appear to have conservative and racist undertones. However, she's now facing even more criticism over her Instagram apology, which only addresses one part of the issue.

"About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets," the 31-year-old social media star wrote, referring calling people like Kim Kardashian and Tori Spelling "pathetic" and "fat."

"I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly," she said. "I even called Kim Kardashian fat, which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to."

Tinx said she was "ashamed and embarrassed" over the old "mean-spirited" tweets, though she went on to claim she's "not mean-spirited" like she "used to be" before chalking up the posts to being "21 and deeply, deeply insecure."

"I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body," she wrote. "I was also extremely lost. I've told you guys about that before. About being so lost and wanting to find a passion and find my voice."

As such, Tinx said she "tried on many hats, one of which was [being a] mean tweeter to get a laugh," adding that she now realizes it was "not funny at all" and that "only insecure people punch down."

"Only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke. Being mean is not funny, it's just plain mean. Hurt people, hurt people and I know my words caused hurt," she wrote, prior to referencing her TikToks about anxiety, self-love and Botox.

"If you've been following me for a little bit, you know they are not representative of who I am," Tinx concluded. "I am very sorry. I am a work in progress."

Even so, others weren't pleased about Tinx dodging the criticism surrounding a number of 2020 tweets that resurfaced on the r/tinxsnark subreddit, including posts complaining about California Governor Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 lockdown measures. It was also noted that several of her likes and retweets that appeared to parrot sentiments originally shared by conservative politicians like Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

So Tinx apologized for the fat shaming, but not addressing the 2020 stuff… — Read What Happens Later (@readwhathappens) April 25, 2022

tinx: says some really racist nasty shit last year

tinx: guys i’m SORRY i called kim k fat 10 yrs ago, I was just a kid in my 20s but i’m grown now! we good? — Lauren (@lostrot) April 25, 2022

the most embarrassing part of the tinx “old tweets” scandal is they are literally from two years ago, like girl go fuck yourself. — high taste 🥤🍃💅🏼☀️ (@janelyshutup) April 23, 2022

Tinx has yet to address those tweets, aside telling fans during an Instagram Story Q&A that she never voted for Trump.

Read Tinx's statement below.