It seems that the Netflix documentary exposing Simon Leviev, a.k.a. the Tinder Swindler,, has given him clout and perhaps a step closer to the life he claimed to his victims that he had.

According to TMZ, clubs in the U.S. and abroad want to book Leviev to make appearances at their establishments. And it seems that he's interested in hitting up these spots, as long as they agree to his terms. Per the celebrity news outlet, his team sends a list of demands to those interested in his patronage, including a $20,000 fee.

Aside from the sizable financial compensation, he's also reportedly asking venues for a private jet, a suite at a five-star hotel, a black SUV car service, bottle service, and two full-time security guards who will be with him throughout his stay.

It isn't clear whether any of the clubs who have tried to allegedly book him have agreed to his asks. But it's reported that he's making some good money through Cameo. He's charging $200 per video message and has supposedly already made $30,000 within three days of setting up his account.

There are also reports that Leviev is setting his sights on Hollywood, having signed with Los Angeles-based manager, Gina Rodriguez, who represents reality TV stars like Mama June.

Still, his days of lurking on Tinder and scamming women out of millions are over. Earlier this month, Leviev was permanently banned from the app. “We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases,” the company said in a statement.

He's also been banned from dating app Hinge.