You read that right. Back in the day, our favorite fake Soundcloud rapper apparently used to modify Xbox 360 controllers via custom paint jobs he shared on the 11-year-old channel. But how do we know the faceless artist behind those "What's up, YouTube" intros is actually Chalamet? Well, because the actor just told us.
In a recent interview with fellow content creator Nate Hill, Chalamet sat down with Dune co-star Zendaya to talk about their new Fortnite skins, and, somewhere in the process, ended up revealing he was the mystery mastermind behind ModdedController360.
"I had a YouTube channel people found," he said before providing fans with the URL. And though there are only three videos of a fun "Christmas-themed" controller, a sleek blue and silver creation and a "sexy" red tiger-striped piece, the channel has already racked up over 17,000 subscribers as of writing. Talk about pretty impressive, though what else would you expect from a man of many talents?
Watch one of ModdedController360's videos for yourself below.