Just when we thought that beauty guru drama was long over, TikTok is here to prove that it has only just begun.

Popular TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has been in hot water many times before, most notably for being accused of faking her intense Boston accent. Now, she's under fire for faking a mascara review.

In a video posted to her 14 million followers, she reviewed the L’Oreal Telescopic Life mascara. Although she disclosed that the video was sponsored and she was a L'Oreal partner, people still felt duped when she showed the results on one eye. Eagle-eyed viewers believed she was using false lashes and spotted some of it hanging off the corner of her eye.

@mikaylanogueira THESE ARE THE LASHES OF MY DREAMS!! @lorealparisusa never lets me down 😭 #TelescopicLift #LorealParisPartner #LorealParis @zoehonsinger

"Looks like Ardell Wispies to me," one commenter said.

Another user says, "Don't gaslight me rn Mikayla."

Nogueria defended herself and owed the impressive results to technique. "Nooo, just three/four coats and my tight liner," she replied to one comment. When someone else tried to pull the false lashes card, she said, "Nooo omg L’Oreal would never allow that in a partnered post!!! But y’all are proving my point."

The TikTok beauty community has sprung into action, seeking to test the mascara for themselves and tell the truth. The YouTube beauty OGs came out of the woodwork to serve some clumpy justice. James Charles went up to bat and was surprised to find that the mascara did a very good job with no falsies necessary, although he did have to curl the lashes a lot.

@jcharlesmakeup An UNsponsored Loreal Telescopic Mascara review 🙃

Likewise, Manny MUA had great things to say about it.

@mannymua733 oh honey…. it’s time for a review of the l’oréal telescopic lift mascara 👀 #review #mascara #telescopiclift #makeup #drugstore #loreal

And Aysha Harun emphasized the importance of integrity while also saying that the mascara did exactly what was advertised.

@aysha_harun Was she wearing falsies or is this mascara ACTUALLY good? #lorealtelescopiclift #telescopiclift #mikaylamascara #lorealmascara #mascarareview #honestreview #mikaylanogueira

Erin Parsons, Maybelline's Global Makeup Artist, offered up some advice for how to get photoshoot-ready volume and definition.

The controversy even awoke Jeffree Star from his slumber. It appears he's gearing up to return to the beauty space after the 2020 controversy in which he was called out alongside Shane Dawson for their history of racism and problematic comments. Star also had added sexual assault and violence allegations against him.

@jeffreestar The truth about the @mikaylanogueira lash scandal ❤️ PS. My stitches and duets are turned on. #lorealtelescopic #jeffreestar #makeupreview #mascara

Star maintains a loyal audience online and is currently teasing his NFL player boyfriend. No, Star won't be at the Super Bowl as his new beau's team didn't make it.

Since the video was posted six days ago, Nogueria has not made any other content even though it appears that people do think the mascara is impressive. Whether she was lying or not remains to be seen, but at least we got a flashback to the good old days of beauty community drama.