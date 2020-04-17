Fashion
TikTokers Are Coming Out With Jason Derulo's 'Get Ugly'

Sandra Song
31m

Today in wholesome viral trends, it turns out that TikTok users have been coming out with a little help from an old Jason Derulo track.

According to KnowYourMeme, the challenge involves queer teens and a straight friend or family member lip syncing to Derulo's 2014 song "Get Ugly." That said, the big reveal happens when the lyric "Oh my oh my oh my god, this girl's straight and this girl's not" pops up, which is when they point at their loved one and then themselves — to pretty heartwarming results.

And though the site said the trend's been around since last November thanks to TikToker @carleyyyanne, the challenge has continued to make waves in the past few months, with verified users like @wot.dennis and @tyshonlawrence also hopping onto the trend.

@carleyyyanne

coming out to my sister🏳️‍🌈. she was so supportive 🥺 @hallielane ##NotSoOrdinary ##sowholesome ##comingout ##fyp ##gay ##foryou ##viral

♬ original sound - amyhaywardofficial

@wot.dennis

she really just came out to me on a tiktok @shediamond

♬ original sound - amyhaywardofficial

Not only that, but the "Get Ugly" trend has also led to some adorable interactions, such as the one captured by user @tiarnie_marie. In her video, she and her best friend @brittanyskyx recorded the challenge together — something she said led to them coming out at the same time and realizing "we both like each other." And even better? They're apparently now dating.

@tiarnie_marie

@brittanyskyx we both came out and realised we both like each other ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lesbian

♬ original sound - amyhaywardofficial

@tiarnie_marie

thank you for all the support on my previous video, here’s the part two/ update xx @brittanyskyx ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lesbian ##fyp

♬ Can We Kiss Forever? - Kina

Talk about a truly beautiful moment. And for more amazing revelations, you can watch a few other "Get Ugly" challenges, below.

@deanna_larocca

here’s me coming out to my sister @marissalarocca ilysm ##ThisIsQuitting ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou

♬ original sound - amyhaywardofficial

@_nicheledouglasss

omggg her reaction was sooo cute🥺💕always have people in your life who support you!! ##foryou ##fyp ##lgbtq ##couplegoals ##trend ##viral

♬ original sound - amyhaywardofficial

Photos via Getty & TikTok / @tiarnie_marie

