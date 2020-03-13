Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe
Fashion

Thom Browne's Varsity Locker Rooms Are a College Athlete's Fantasy

Mario Abad
1h

With its signature stripes, grosgrain trims and shrunken suits, the Thom Browne aesthetic is hard to miss. He clearly knows his audience, too, thanks to the varsity-inspired locker rooms he just built for Nordstrom, bringing his preppy collegiate universe to life.

Related | Why Are Hoop Skirts Everywhere?

These in-store build outs are the setting for Browne's exclusive collection for the Seattle-based retailer, which feature some 30+ styles including bucket hats, neckties, phone cases and button-down shirts. Athletic-inspired pieces like yoga mats, water bottles, towels and sweatpants are all rendered in the brand's signature gray, red, white and blue palette.

"I have to say, I feel like collaborations are getting a little overdone, and the only times I ever even entertain the idea of collaboration is if it's something that's really interesting to me—and I think, in turn, interesting to the customer," said Browne in a statement. "So, for me it stands out in that it really is not a traditional collaboration; it's a collaboration at a level that is a lot more intellectual and not purely commercial."

The collection, which runs through May 3, is the latest in Nordstrom's ongoing New Concepts series which creates custom-built spaces for emerging and established brands alike. Past collaborators have included Dior, BEAMS and Entireworld.

Browse the full CONCEPT 009: Thom Browne collection, available to shop now online and in select Nordstrom stores, in the gallery, below.

Photos courtesy of Nordstrom

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like