Thom Browne's Varsity Locker Rooms Are a College Athlete's Fantasy

With its signature stripes, grosgrain trims and shrunken suits, the Thom Browne aesthetic is hard to miss. He clearly knows his audience, too, thanks to the varsity-inspired locker rooms he just built for Nordstrom, bringing his preppy collegiate universe to life.

These in-store build outs are the setting for Browne's exclusive collection for the Seattle-based retailer, which feature some 30+ styles including bucket hats, neckties, phone cases and button-down shirts. Athletic-inspired pieces like yoga mats, water bottles, towels and sweatpants are all rendered in the brand's signature gray, red, white and blue palette.

"I have to say, I feel like collaborations are getting a little overdone, and the only times I ever even entertain the idea of collaboration is if it's something that's really interesting to me—and I think, in turn, interesting to the customer," said Browne in a statement. "So, for me it stands out in that it really is not a traditional collaboration; it's a collaboration at a level that is a lot more intellectual and not purely commercial."

The collection, which runs through May 3, is the latest in Nordstrom's ongoing New Concepts series which creates custom-built spaces for emerging and established brands alike. Past collaborators have included Dior, BEAMS and Entireworld.

Browse the full CONCEPT 009: Thom Browne collection, available to shop now online and in select Nordstrom stores, in the gallery, below.