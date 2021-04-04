The Weeknd is helping those in need in Ethiopia with a donation of $1 million towards hunger relief efforts in the country.

The singer announced on Instagram that his donation will be used to give out two million meals via the United Nations World Food Program. The cause is especially close to the After Hours artist's heart as the son of two Ethiopian immigrants.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," he wrote in a message posted to his Instagram. Right now, there's a lot of unrest because of tensions between the government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region.

With this in mind, he's encouraging others to donate to the cause as well through this link.

Thousands of people in the East African country have already died, and more than two million have also been displaced because of all the violence.

To read more about how to help the people affected by the dire situation there, click here.