Ukrainians fleeing the country amidst the ongoing attack by Russia will soon be able to call the United States home — at least, temporarily.

The Biden administration announced today (March 24) that it will welcome more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine through a number of options including the Refugee Admissions Program, as well as nonimmigrant and immigrant visas.

In addition to this initiative, the Biden administration will allocate $1 billion in funding to help with humanitarian assistance that will be distributed in the months to come, as well as $320 million in “democracy and human rights funding to Ukraine and its neighbors.”

“We still expect most displaced Ukrainian citizens will want to be in neighboring countries or elsewhere in the EU where they may have family and where there are already large diaspora communities, in the hope they can return home soon,” said a Biden administration senior to reporters. “But at the same time, we recognize that some may wish to come to the United States.”

The annual refugee cap for the fiscal year of 2022 is 125,000, with 7,888 refugees having already arrived in the country this year so far (as of March 22). The 100,000 Ukrainian refugees will not count towards this number.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been going on for officially one month as of today (March 24). The United Nations (UN) human rights office recently revealed that at least 1,035 citizens have been killed in the war and more than 1,650 have been injured. Another statement by the UN Children’s Fund revealed that 4.3 million children (of the country’s estimated 7.5 million citizens under 18 years old) have been uprooted from the country.

NATO estimates that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the last four weeks. A couple of weeks ago, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy announced that 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed.