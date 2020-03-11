Last year, Marc Jacobs introduced a new, more affordable line called The Marc Jacobs, which places a stronger emphasis on personal style and is positioned as more item-driven. (Individual pieces are aptly named things like "The Tweed Skirt" and "The Lace Dress.")

Since its launch, collaborations have been an important part of the brand, with everyone from Peanuts cartoons to Schott and Stutterheim teaming up with Jacobs to create both core and novelty pieces. Outerwear brand K-Way, whom Jacobs last collaborated with in 2011 on a waterproof hooded zip-jacket, is the latest to reunite with the designer. (K-Way has teamed up with brands like Prada and Dsquared2 in the past.)

The two brands created a pair of unisex nylon pieces for Spring 2020: "The Windbreaker" and "The Jumpsuit," both of which come in a playful floral/paisley print and are reworked from K-Way's Le Vrai 3.0 Eiffel jacket and Pierrick one-piece, respectively. "The Windbreaker," in particular, can be styled in many different fun and unexpected ways as seen in the Marc Jacobs online store.

