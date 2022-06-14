Tess Holliday never has — and never will — have time for the body shamers.

Last week, the 36-year-old model took to her TikTok to address a particularly nasty comment from a person who claimed to follow her as weight loss inspiration because of how "grossed out" they were by Holliday and other "really big fat ppl's" bodies.

“I’ve been following really big fat ppl so I could see how others see me. was so grossed out, I lost over 150 pounds so far," as the troll wrote. Except you better believe that the body positivity activist had something to say about their comment and the fact that they are "seeking out content of larger bodied individuals as a way to make yourself feel better."

Rightfully calling it "kind of a weird thing to do in general," Holliday told the critic that she could "guarantee a lot of the larger bodies and individuals you’re following have happy, full lives, not despite them being fat, but they just are." Case and point? Holliday herself, who said that while she's "used to people using me as their 'before' pictures and inspo," it bothers her less, as she's "fatter right now than I've been in awhile, but I'm also happier."

"My weight's fluctuated, but the one thing that I have maintained through all of this is my joy," she went on to say, before adding that other people have also taken notice of how she seems to be "radiating" joy. So even if "some people are going to see the fat and not pay attention to the joy," Holliday pointed out that these "grossed out" folks putting this kind of hate out there are "more than likely" going to be the ones who are actually "perceived" negatively.

"Glad you can use us fat folks as inspiration for you not being fat but I would really check the inside on your journey to thinness because I can guarantee that's not going to bring you the happiness that you're looking for," as Holliday continued before delivering the ultimate comeback.



“And heaven forbid you gain all that weight back," she wryly added. "What are you going to do then?” Ooof.

Watch Holliday's TikTok for yourself below.