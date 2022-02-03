Nobody works harder than a Taylor Swift fan decoding the pop icon's musical easter eggs. Now, they can get graded for their efforts thanks to NYU's newest course curriculum.

Variety reports that the University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music launched its first-ever class on the legendary singer and hired Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos as its professor.

Unfortunately, it’s too late to sign up for the current semester, which began Jan. 26 and is set to run through March 9, but in case you're hopeful the offering returns, the description explains that students will "deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity."

"The class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her," the description continues. "We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry.”

Digging deeper into Swift's creativity, songwriting, public commentary and politics, the course will explore what makes the artist such a polarizing persona and how Swift's been able to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

“Teaching a course at Clive Davis has been a dream of mine since I attended NYU,” said Spanos to Variety. “I took several of the Topics in Recorded Music courses in the program while an undergrad and they were foundational to my work as a music journalist. I’ve been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer. It’s such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise with a sharp group of students.”

Interested in signing up? You’ll have to join the waitlist, which is already pretty lengthy, but if you want your official stan certification it's worth the effort. Plus, who knows, maybe Ms. Swift herself will join in via Zoom — or speak in person. NYU has reportedly put the ask in place so anything's possible, especially given that Swift loves to surprise her fans.