Tana Mongeau is being criticized for trying to spread a conspiracy theory about Brian Laundrie.

Earlier this week, the social media star used her huge platform to disseminate a pre-existing theory about Laundrie being alive. In a TikTok captioned "I said what I said," Mongeau claimed the skeletal remains found in a Florida nature reserve last week did not belong to Laundrie. Rather, she said they were misidentified by authorities and accused his parents of showing up "with a tooth, and a water bottle and whatever else they could find."

"I'm not joking. I genuinely think something was placed there so that people would think the remains were him," she told her nearly 6.9 million followers on the app before saying, "I guarantee you he's in like Paris, France right now living his best life getting a croissant."

Mongeau then went on to say that "news sources confirmed that the remains were not him," though she didn't cite any particular outlets. However, it's possible she was referring to a televised Fox News segment that went viral for claiming there was "no DNA match or cause of death for Brian Laundrie after [the] body found."

Since then, authorities and the medical examiner have continued to push back on the conspiracy theory, explaining in a statement that "[DNA] samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the medical examiner's office is complete."

We have received a number of inquiries Tuesday about a false report of DNA not matching Brian Laundrie. Below is the Medical Examiner’s statement on the matter. pic.twitter.com/tXAe63IdlC — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) October 26, 2021

For context, Mongeau's latest TikTok was made in response to a similar comment she made about Laundrie last week. Shortly after the remains were identified, Mongeau tweeted that Laundrie was "trying to pull a Joe Goldberg," in reference to how Penn Badgley's You character left the country after killing his wife.

Laundrie was the subject of a nationwide manhunt for an entire month after he was reported missing following a cross-country trip with his fiancée Gabby Petito. After returning home without Petito, Laundrie became the sole suspect in her disappearance, which ramped up after her remains were found in a Wyoming national park. Her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.

i know brian laundrie pulled a joe goldberg — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) October 21, 2021

Needless to say, the baseless claims have earned her ample criticism online. However, Mongeau has yet to follow up with any further explanations.​